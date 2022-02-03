Kenya: Mukuru Man Tells Court He Shoplifted Bibles to Become Street Preacher After House Was Demolished

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A man charged with theft for shoplifting two bibles from a Nairobi supermarket has said he did so to become a street preacher.

Augustine Wanyonyi from Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga told the court he decided to shoplift the bibles after his house was demolished rendering his family homeless.

He told the court that he did not have an option other than to try making ends meet by becoming a street preacher.

Wanyonyi pleaded guilty to the offence reported to have been committed on January 30.

The court was informed that Wanyonyi picked two copies of the Bible at Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

The books were valued at Sh2,100.

The court heard that man walked into the said supermarket at around 3pm and picked two copies of the Bible. He later tucked them inside his pants and attempted to leave the supermarket without paying for the items.

A CCTV operator monitoring cameras at the supermarket alerted the security team which conducted a search on Wanyonyi and recovered the copies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X