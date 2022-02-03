Kenya: NAMATA Advertises Tender for Supply of BRT Buses

Nairobi — The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) has advertised for the supply of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) for the first phase.

Transport Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the initial fleet requirement for the 27 km stretch from Ruiru to Kenyatta National Hospital is 100 12-meter buses, which he says will give 3min headway during peak hour and 5 minutes off-peak.

The authority said that the buses are to be considered based on propulsion of technology that includes biodiesel, hybrid and electric.

"Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) invites sealed tenders from original bus manufacturers, motor vehicle dealers, leasing companies, financial institutions and interested firms for provision of buses and transport services for the BRT project," NAMATA stated in a notice.

The authority has provided interested firms with an option of selling the buses or a lease tenure covering a period of up to 12 years.

NAMATA also said that tenders must be accompanied by a bid security of sh 1 million, from a reputable bank.

The tender validity period provided is 280 days, and bidders have been urged to submit both technical and financial proposals in separate envelopes.

NAMATA was established in 2017 and covers Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Murang'a.