Kenya: Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi Party Waives Nomination Fees for PWDs

Nairobi — Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Party has revised party nomination fees extending a 50 per cent discount to youth and women and waiving the same for persons with disabilities.

The party announced the its decision on Thursday, a day after Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Movement published a similar review.

CCK invited interested candidates to submit their applications for nomination before March.

While male presidential aspirants will be expected to pay Sh1 million, their female counterparts will pay Sh500, 000 as nomination fees.

In the gubernatorial race, male aspirants will pay Sh500, 000 while women and youth will pay Sh250, 000.

Male aspirants seeking nomination to run for Member of National Assembly and Woman Representative will pay Sh200,000 while their female counterparts will pay Sh120,000.

In the Senatorial race, male aspirants will have to part with Sh250,000 while women and youth will pay Sh125,000.

Aspirants seeking nomination to contest for the position of Member of County Assembly will pay Sh40,000 and Sh20,000 for male and female aspirants respectively.