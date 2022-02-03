Kenya: City Hall Workers Issue 21-Day Strike Notice Over Statutory Deductions

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi County Government employees are now threatening to down their tools if the county government fails to remit their statutory deductions, within twenty-one days.

The funds amount to Sh560 million, including Sh490.47 million for October to December 2021, as well as staff claims for January this year, totaling Sh70 million.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union Secretary-General Roba Duba accused Governor Kananu's administration of diverting the funds to unauthorized expenditure since a requisition was made to the Controller of Budget.

"Be warned failure to pay all the deductions within the 21 days will leave us with no option but to institute serious industrial action against you holding the concerned officers personally responsible as to attendant consequences thereof," stated Duba.

The deductions include pension contributions, bank loans, Sacco loans, union dues among other deductions owing to various institutions.

Duba said the County government's action has caused members untold suffering with most of them who had running loans likely to be penalized.

