Kenya: PSC Shortlists Candidates for 2 Vacant EACC Commissioner Slots

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 18 candidates to fill in two positions at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The 18 were shortlisted from a pool of 219 applicants who had expressed interest in two commissioner slots that were left vacant following the expiry of the tenures of former Vice Chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit and Commissioner Mwaniki Gachoka in December 2021.

PSC Chief Executive Officer Simon Rotich notified the candidates that the interviews will commence on February 9 through to February 11, 2022 in a publication on Thursday .

"The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, Harambee Avenue Nairobi on the date and time indicated. The candidates should be at the venue at least fifteen (15) minutes before the starting time," Rotich said.

Among those shortlisted for interviews is journalist Richard Chacha Boke, currently the Director of Communications in Mombasa County.

Others are: Thomas Kipkemei Kiyai, Cecilia Mbinya Mutuku, Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo, Rukia Atikiya, Chege Thenya Muchiri, Samwel Turere Ole Marima, Osman Hassan Ibrahim, Elizabeth N. Munene-Muchane, Grace Kanguha Kadenge, Jamaludin S. A. Rajwani and John Ogallo.

Sebastian Nzomo Mutinda, Emmy Jerono Kipsoi, Agnes Wanjiku Mandu, Kennedy Odiuor Onyonyi, Ada Wanjala Mwangola and Maina Njoroge were also listed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated retired Colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru Muiru to serve as commissioners after two others seats were left vacant.

The duo, who were subsequently approved by the National Assembly, replaced Commissioners Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia who resigned before the expiry of their terms in office.

The Commission is required to have five commissioners with the EACC Act stipulating that the chairperson and members of the commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years, and are not eligible for reappointment.

The chairperson and members of the Commission serve on a part-time basis.

Once the interviews conclude, the National Assembly shall, within twenty-one days of the day it next sits after receipt of the name of an applicant, vet and consider the applicants, and may approve or reject applicants for any or all vacancies in the Commission.

Where the National Assembly approves of an applicant, the Speaker of the National Assembly shall forward the name of the approved applicant to the President for appointment.

The President is by law required to appoint approved nominee, within seven days of receipt of the name of the approved candidate from the National Assembly.