Kenya: NMS Maps Out 760 County-Owned Houses in Eastlands for Renovations

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has embarked on renovation and paint works of 760 housing units in Eastlands estates including Kariobangi South, Buruburu, Jamhuri estate and Kariokor.

NMS Director General Mohammed Badi said the exercise is being undertaken in collaboration with the area MCA through the Ward Development Fund.

"NMS has embarked on a robust project to give the estates a face lift including renovations and paint works including 760 units in Kariobangi South, Buruburu, Jamhuri estate and Kariokor," said Badi.

Badi said under the 2021/2022 financial year, renovations will be undertaken in Uhuru Estate with 884 units and Outering Estate which has 360 units.

He noted that an exercise to comply data on 16,700 county-owned houses was underway in a bid to verify their occupants and enhance revenue collection.

