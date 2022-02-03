Kenya: Jailed Ex-Nock Official Soi Denied Bail Pending Appeal

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High court has declined to grant former Nock official Stephen Arap Soi bail pending the hearing of his appeal in the Rio 2016 scandal.

While delivering her ruling, lady justice Esther Maina further stated that Soi can be treated in prison and further ordered his appeal to be expedited.

Soi was imprisoned after he failed to pay a fine of Sh105.6 million.

In his application Soi has said that he is an elderly man aged 65 and is worried that his health might deteriorate while in prison.

He claims that he was convicted of crimes he allegedly committed in Nairobi but at the time he was in Rio, Brazil.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X