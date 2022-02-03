Rwanda: Peace Cup Set to Return After Two Years

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Secretary General of Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA), Henry Muhire has said that they will soon release fixtures for the Peace cup tournament which has not been held for the last two seasons.

"The Peace Cup will be played very soon. We are looking forward to announcing the schedule of the tournament," Muhire said.

The tournament was suspended as the local footballing organisation chose to hold only one tournament due to the surge of Covid-19 which limited the number of events held in the country.

AS Kigali won the 2018-2019 Peace Cup after beating Kiyovu Sports 2-1 on July 4, 2019.

