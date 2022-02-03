Kenya: Devolution PS Kirui Summoned to Court Over Assault

Nairobi — Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Kirui has been ordered to appear n court within seven days to face assault charges.

The directions were issued following an application by State Law Alice Mathangani asking that Korir be summoned for unlawfully assaulting Evelyn Chepkorir.

According to the charge sheet, Kirui allegedly assaulted Chepkorir on September 17,2020 at Ndalat Road, Karen, causing her bodily harm.

In 2021, PS Kirui appeared before Justice Anthony Mrima to challenge the charges against him, but the court dismissed his petition.

The court stated that the State had valid grounds to prosecute him for assaulting his expectant wife.

Kirui argued that the State was acting in bad faith and was using the case to force him to settle his property row with Chepkorir.