Nigeria: Tension in 'Buhari House' As APC Inaugurates State Chairmen

3 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — There is palpable tension at the 'Buhari House' national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party prepares to inaugurate states party executives.

Consequently, a detachment of policemen have taken over the premises located on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2 District, Abuja to stage off any possible protest by aggrieved stakeholders.

The state Congresses have been trailed with crisis, with some stakeholders currently in court. There are fears that since the Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Reconciliation Committee has not concluded its work, let alone having their recommendations implemented, many aggressive ever stakeholders would want the event put on hold.

The had on Wednesday night issued a circular, ordering the Secretariat staff to stay away from work in an attempt to have only a few manageable staff for fear of breakdown of law and order.

