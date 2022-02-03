Namibia: Neil Sandilands Takes a Closer Look At the Namib Desert in Kyknet's 'Die Groot Niks'

In kykNET's new series Die Groot Niks, South Africa's acclaimed actor and musician Neil Sandilands is going to take a closer look at the remarkable Namib Desert.

Sandilands is known for his roles in South African productions such as Konings, Orion, Jakhalsdans and Die ballade van Robbie de Wee as well as international productions including Sweet Tooth, News of the World and The Flash.

The team behind the scenes of Die Groot Niks is Hannes Visser and Waldo van der Waal who is known for the popular motoring show La't Wiel. The veteran TV presenter and journalist Ruda Landman are responsible for the voice-overs of Die Groot Niks.

In Die Groot Niks, a closer look is taken at Namib's amazing natural beauty as well as tales of the constant struggle between man and nature. The focus will be on the heart of the Namib, that being the stretch between Lüderitz and Walvis Bay.

"This jewel of a programme happened at the right time of my life," says Sandilands. "When Waldo and Hannes contacted me at the beginning of 2021 with the concept and the title of the series, it was a very easy yes from me."

"I have been to Namibia twice and each time I stood in amazement of the magical and challenging experience which is breath-taking and frightening at the same time. To explore the area between Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, in the oldest desert on earth, is a privilege that comes along very, very seldom," he adds.

The first episode takes a look at man's desire to exploit nature's riches and how mother nature does everything in her power to protect herself. The second episode takes a look at mining that happened 90 years ago and the Otavi, a steamer that ran aground in Spencer Bay in 1945, is the focus of the third programme.

Die Groot Niks will be on kykNET (DStv channel 144) from Saturday, 12 February at 18:00.