Nigeria: Viral Video - We Were Making Skit, Not Eating Excreta - Imo Comedians

The comedians said an anonymous passerby completely misunderstood their action.

Three comedians in Imo State, who were thought to have been eating their excreta in a trending video, have denied doing so, saying they were only making a comedy skit.

Great Egbuchulam, Solomon Mbata, and Arinze Mbah, aged 21, 20, and 21, respectively, debunked the video reports while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Wednesday.

They denied having anything to do with internet fraud, adding that an anonymous passerby who completely misunderstood their actions recorded the video, causing it to go viral on social media.

Egbuchulam, popularly known as "Clean-Mumu," and Mbata, popularly known as "Baggy_Universe," identified themselves to be content creators and members of a Comedy crew known as "Funny Embassy."

Also, Mbah, popularly known as "Dat_Skirtboi," admitted that the video was irritating but said they intended to portray the ills of society and the inordinate quest of today's youths to make quick money.

He called on the youth to desist from internet fraud and money rituals but rather work hard and align with legitimate money-making methods.

"We were not eating excreta, just as many persons believe but, we were portraying the extent to which many persons, especially youths, have gone in a bid to acquire wealth," he said.

Advice

Also, Mbata advised youths to avoid the lure of seeking wealth through diabolic means as the consequences outweighed the possible gains.

Also speaking, Mr Egbuchulam advised youths to learn skills to fend for themselves, adding that this would help distract them from negative thoughts.

He, however, called on the government to introduce more youth-friendly poverty alleviation initiatives, noting that hardship could plunge young persons into money rituals and internet fraud.

"Government cannot afford to overlook the concerns of the youth because the pressure is high on them, from friends and family.

"The government intervention will reduce such vices to the barest minimum," he said.

Reacting, Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, CSP Michael Abattam, said he was unaware of the trending video but promised to investigate the matter.

(NAN)