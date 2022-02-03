South Africa: Zondo Report Illustrates SA's Eternal Existential Battle of Right v Might

analysis

With the release of the second part of the Zondo Commission report - and the possible political consequences which may follow - it is clear what the real struggles in our politics and society are about.

We are seeing a series of contestations that are really about the same thing: the rule of law against the rule of political power, or, to put it another way, Right (the law) vs Might (political power).

And thus, if we look at several issues - whether they be the Zondo report, the struggles in the police, in the National Prosecuting Authority or elsewhere - this is really, over and over again, about the same basic issue.

How these fateful contestations are decided at all levels could well decide our future as a country.

There are many ways to examine the various struggles currently playing out in our society: one can look at it through an economic lens, social justice optics or the prism of inequality. Another way is to ask: is our criminal justice system working? And is the fundamental constitutional requirement that everyone is treated equally under the law being implemented?

This has long been a struggle in our democracy. From perhaps...