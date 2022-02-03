South Africa: 'Social Ill' of Pupil Pregnancy Hinders Education Department's Ability to Do Its Job Effectively

analysis

In the past 12 months the Department of Health recorded 3,729 pregnancies among pupils between the ages of 10 and 14, and without urgent interventions the number is likely to double in the next 12 months.

The Department of Basic Education gathered stakeholders, from government to civil society, to a roundtable on Wednesday to discuss how to address the rise in pupil pregnancies, particularly those aged between 10 and 14, and to highlight the sexual abuse of pupils.

It also used the opportunity to announce that the minister of basic education would be launching the department's Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools policy, which has been in the making since 2016 and has as one of its core imperatives the retention of pupils in school.

The roundtable was hosted by the department's chief director for care and support in schools, Coceka Nogoduka, who said the "social ill" of pupil pregnancies was hindering the department's ability to do its job effectively, and needed to be dealt with.

"The job of educators is to keep learners in school," said Nogoduka.

She said pupils were not getting pregnant at school but somewhere between home and school, and parents and communities needed...