South Africa: Covid-19 Jabs Cross 30 Million Mark in SA

South Africa has now administered more than 30 million vaccine doses, 63 390 of which were given in the past 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health's latest data, government has now distributed 30 031 894 to illegible citizens since the rollout programme.

Meanwhile, the country has 16 533 662 or 41.54% fully jabbed adults, while 1 261 838 shots have been given to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

To date, 628 986 booster shots have been distributed, 222 069 of which were taken by men and 406 917 by women.

Meanwhile, there are 39 892 people who took the COVID-19 test on Wednesday, with 4 502 new cases, representing an 11.3% positivity rate.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases are from Gauteng after 1 472 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus, followed by 689 in the Western Cape, 540 in Limpopo and 510 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The country logged 175 additional deaths, 15 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The official death toll now stands at 95 463, as hospital admissions increased by 116 to 5 076 since the last reporting cycle.

The NICD has urged people to continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks, gather in ventilated spaces, avoid unnecessary gatherings, keep social distance of one metre or more, and wash hands regularly with soap and water.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 2 February 2022, there have been 380 321 615 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 680 741 deaths and over 10 billion administered vaccine doses globally.