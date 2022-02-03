South Africa: The Choice of the Next Chief Justice Is Critical for the Future of South Africa's Democracy

analysis

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

One can only hope that the President adopts tangible criteria and applies them in his choice of Chief Justice.

The hearings conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in respect of the appointment of a new Chief Justice (CJ) will be completed this week. Already, after the interviews of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), Justice Mandisa Maya, the poverty of both the nature of the interviews and the press coverage is startlingly apparent.

Where oh where is our Linda Greenhouse, the superb journalist who covered the US Supreme Court for The New York Times to write probing analysis of proceedings rather than the almost breathless cant that passes for reportage in our media?

For starters, it has not been made clear that the JSC has an exceedingly limited role in the appointment of a Chief Justice. True, there has never been a previous occasion when four nominees have been put forward by the President, but even so, the role of the JSC is limited in respect of...