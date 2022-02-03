South Africa: The Choice of the Next Chief Justice Is Critical for the Future of South Africa's Democracy

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Professor Balthazar

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

One can only hope that the President adopts tangible criteria and applies them in his choice of Chief Justice.

The hearings conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in respect of the appointment of a new Chief Justice (CJ) will be completed this week. Already, after the interviews of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), Justice Mandisa Maya, the poverty of both the nature of the interviews and the press coverage is startlingly apparent.

Where oh where is our Linda Greenhouse, the superb journalist who covered the US Supreme Court for The New York Times to write probing analysis of proceedings rather than the almost breathless cant that passes for reportage in our media?

For starters, it has not been made clear that the JSC has an exceedingly limited role in the appointment of a Chief Justice. True, there has never been a previous occasion when four nominees have been put forward by the President, but even so, the role of the JSC is limited in respect of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X