Namibia: !gawaxab's Signature Features On Banknotes

The signature of the governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab, now appears on Namibian banknotes, starting with the N$10 note.

The signature of the former bank governor Iipumbu Shiimi, therefore, will be gradually phased out to make way for !Gawaxab's, who will remain at the helm of the bank for the next five years - until he is 70.

According to the Government Gazette published last month, the modified N$10 banknote came into circulation as of January 2022.

"The banknote has been approved by the minister of finance. The change effected on the modified N$10 banknote denomination was necessitated by the appointment of the new governor. As is dictated in the currency industry, the signature of the incumbent governor should feature as part of the security features on banknotes... As such, the modified N$10 banknote denomination will feature the new governor's signature," reads the Government Gazette.