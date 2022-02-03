Namibia: !gawaxab's Signature Features On Banknotes

3 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

The signature of the governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab, now appears on Namibian banknotes, starting with the N$10 note.

The signature of the former bank governor Iipumbu Shiimi, therefore, will be gradually phased out to make way for !Gawaxab's, who will remain at the helm of the bank for the next five years - until he is 70.

According to the Government Gazette published last month, the modified N$10 banknote came into circulation as of January 2022.

"The banknote has been approved by the minister of finance. The change effected on the modified N$10 banknote denomination was necessitated by the appointment of the new governor. As is dictated in the currency industry, the signature of the incumbent governor should feature as part of the security features on banknotes... As such, the modified N$10 banknote denomination will feature the new governor's signature," reads the Government Gazette.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X