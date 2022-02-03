South Africa: Softball and Sexist JSC Interview Does No Favours to Chief Justice Candidate Mandisa Maya

analysis

On the second day of JSC interviews to select the next Chief Justice, a relentless focus on Judge Mandisa Maya's gender made proceedings feel particularly insubstantial - an issue amplified by the sense that most commissioners were treating the sole female candidate with kid gloves.

There were numerous questionable aspects to Wednesday's Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Chief Justice candidate Mandisa Maya, but the most jaw-dropping moment arrived when commissioner Dali Mpofu knowingly insinuated that he had had a past sexual encounter with Judge Maya - as a joke.

Taking the microphone to begin questioning Judge Maya, Mpofu announced to the commission: "I have a declaration to make."

Mpofu then said that he and Maya had once "spent a night together".

Pausing just long enough to allow for the desired titters and gasps, Mpofu then clarified, with a broad grin, that the two had stayed up all night studying when they were doing their pupillage. Mass hilarity ensued.

The fact that one of the most respected judges in the country could be subjected to schoolboy sexual innuendo while being interviewed for the most senior judicial post in South Africa should remind women just how far they still have to...