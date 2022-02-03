South Africa: President Congratulates Nkosikazi Mhlauli On Historic Election

3 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his well wishes to newly elected Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Her Majesty Nkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli of the amaRharhabe Kingdom.

Nkosikazi Mhlauli made history when she was elected - unopposed - as the first woman to lead the body of traditional leaders in January.

She was elected following the passing of former chair Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.

"We welcome Nkosikazi Mhlauli as a leader who has been elected to serve traditional communities and our nation in this distinguished and important role. I congratulate Nkosizaki Mhlauli on her election and look forward to her leadership and the continued contribution of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders to the development of our nation," President Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo will serve as deputy chairperson of the body.

The President highlighted that traditional leaders still play a pivotal role in South Africa.

"Traditional leaders and communities are vital in shaping our national character and social cohesion, and in building an inclusive economy that draws on and leverages indigenous knowledge systems, customs, land and natural assets shared by traditional communities."

The President is expected to officiate the opening of the House of Traditional Leaders and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town later this month.

