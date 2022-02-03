Namibia: Sindano Sentencing Tomorrow

NORTHERN businessperson Sindano Hango, who was convicted of rape in the Oshakati High Court about a year ago, will be sentenced in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Hango is accused of raping a member of his family in October 2014 while she was at home alone. The sentencing process started on Monday, with the closing submissions yesterday in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court.

His lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, asked the court to be lenient to his client because he does not have a history of being a delinquent and that he is a first offender.

He also submitted the fact that the rape victim is well now and has managed to complete her studies, get married and is now looking for a job, should be considered.

Amoomo also said when the High Court overruled the magistrate's court decision to acquit Hango, his (Hango) evidence was that there existed a consensual sexual intimacy between Hango and the victim.

Furthermore, Amoomo pleaded to the court not to accept evidence contained in the report submitted by expert witness Veronica Theron, saying Theron embarrassed herself when she came to court without consulting the victim and that she informed the court of confidential information that the victim did not want to be made public.

"She did not help the court at all. She took an old report based on her general point of view," he said.

Testifying on Tuesday, Theron informed the court on the impact the rape case has had on the victim from a psychological point of view, based on her expert opinion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her submission, state prosecutor Nelao ya France said Hango tried to give the victim N$10 000 to withdraw the case and that the relationship between the complainant and her family has broken down because the family and the police officer investigating the case also convinced the victim to accept the money.

"I submit that enough is enough. It is time for black families to stop calling family meetings, and protecting offenders rather than bringing them to the authorities to be brought to book," she said.

Ya France said it is time the police and the courts ensure that complainants of rape cases get the justice they deserve.

It is time people with money stop thinking they can buy justice and that they can get away with it, she added.

"The people have demonstrated. The people are tired. This is not any ordinary case. This case has attracted too much attention. The people want to know how this case will end," she said.

The prosecutor indicated that throughout the trial Hango created the impression that there was a sexual relationship between him and the complainant.

"The accused well knew that this is just a fabricated story and far from the truth. The accused person cannot simply now divorce himself from the way he chose to conduct himself or the evidence he gave.

"He cannot expect this court to close its eyes and ears to these facts when determining whether his penitence is, in fact, sincere. We, therefore, submit that the lack of any tangible remorse by the accused is not something that can go unnoticed right now. We, therefore, submit that a sentence of 20 years imprisonment without any portion of it being suspended in whatsoever manner will meet the justice of this matter," she said.