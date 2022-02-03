Zimbabwe: Chiragwi Appointed Ngezi Platinum Coach

3 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

THE Local Organising Committee for the upcoming International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six is scheduled to meet this weekend to deliberate on the progress made towards the hosting of the competition.

The regional tournament is running from April 25 to 30.

The meeting is slated for Saturday at Girls High School in Harare.

LOC chief executive, Edson Chirowodza, said the main purpose for the meeting is to check the progress made by the sub-committees in their respective areas.

"It's basically a face to face meeting with LOC members to discuss about hosting preparations. We are updating each other on the progress made so far and also setting timelines for what needs to be done," said Chirowodza.

The tournament, which is for Under-18 and Under-20 men is scheduled to take place at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and City Sports Centre.

The competition venues need to be spruced up and the Zimbabwe Handball Federation has engaged the responsible authorities.

For Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex, there is need for the remarking of the surface, attending to the lighting and repainting of the facility while at City Sports Centre they need a playing surface and attend to the ablution.

Zimbabwe are fielding both the Under-18 and Under-20 teams.

