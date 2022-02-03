Namibia: Broken Taps Force Pensioners to 'Trade' Food for Water

RESIDENTS of Sestag informal settlement at Outjo are using food to thank neighbours for the water they fetch from their houses, since most communal taps in their area are broken.

Elizabeth So-oabes (72) says since the tap in her street broke months ago, she has been fetching water from Magrita Uises, who lives in the same street.

She thanks Uises for the water with sugar, porridge, or whatever food she has.

" . . . or even N$10. If that water is closed, then I don't know where I would fetch water," So-oabes says.

"I am an old women. I can barely walk properly, and if my grandchildren are not here, I have to fetch it myself. The tap is right in front of my house, but it's broken," she says.

So-oabes says since she is assisted with water, she returns the favour with food.

Magdalena Guxas, another pensioner, says: "I fetch water at that house. It's hard to carry containers to my house. There is a trench on the other side, so I can't use it."

Guxas says she lives two streets away from where she fetches water.

"Sometimes we pay if we have something. At times I pay N$3, or whatever I have. Sometimes you give sugar or the food you have," she says.

Guxas lives with her three grandchildren, her husband, who is too old to fetch water, and her son, who has a mental disability.

She is the only member of the household who is able fetch water while her grandchildren attend school.

WATER BILL WORRIES

Uises, the owner of the house from which the residents fetch water, says more than 50 people fetch water from her house daily.

She says residents can fetch water from her house at any time, but the water supply is cut off several times a day.

"Some give money while others give food. I don't ask, but perhaps they feel it's what they can do to assist me too," Uises says.

"It's not like asking for payment when people fetch water. It's a God-given resource, so I won't deny anyone permission to get water," she says.

Uises says when her tap breaks down, she asks the Outjo municipality to fix it, but they often say they cannot fix it.

She says she worries that one day she may have a very high water bill.

Sestag's residents say only Ehangano informal settlement residents have functioning toilets and water taps, while theirs are broken.

Koos Mazenge, a community activist, says people at informal settlements are not taken care of.

"These people have no services. Imagine old women carrying water to their houses and using buckets to relieve themselves," he says.

TAPS VANDALISED

Josef /Urib, the chief executive officer of the Outjo municipality, last week said municipality workers cannot fix Uises' tap frequently.

"It's her responsibility," he said, adding that residents of the informal settlements vandalise communal taps.

Some 38 taps were repaired last year, he said.

"Adults sit and watch children vandalise the taps, and they report it to us. It's a burden to the municipality to fix the taps. The taps are not sub-standard, it's standard taps. If properly used, they will last longer," /Urib said.

He said the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has spent N$5,3 million on the sewerage and water project at the town.