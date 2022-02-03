Namibia: Swakop Couple Cause of Death Not Determined

Police still have to determine whether a Swakopmund couple found dead in their home in Vogelstrand indeed killed themselves. Evidence have been collected from the crime scene to assist the authorities in determining the exact cause of death of the elderly couple, identified by friends and relatives on social media as Dean Olley (73) and Luella Olley (63).

Commissioner Nelius Becker, who heads National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia on Tuesday told New Era the couple's cause of death can only be determined once the post mortem is concluded.

"Their deaths cannot be ruled as a suicide yet. We will only positively know the cause of death once the post mortem is finalised," Becker, who is part of the ongoing investigation said. He also indicated the couple's son has been tracked down and notified about their death.

The couple was found dead on Sunday by a co-worker who went to their home on Sunday morning, following a cryptic message Luella left the previous day. Speculations are that the husband was terminally ill.

"Dean was very ill and it was at an advanced stage. His wife could not cope and was scared to be alone once he died," those close to the couple said. The couple was found in their bedroom along with two pets, a cat and a dog that were reportedly euthanised.

Although no official incident report was released by the police on the case, police sources yesterday said they collected several pills and containers that are also part of the ongoing investigation.

"They were a nice couple and she was scared to face life without him. I think it is that fear that made them end their lives," the co-worker, who refused to be identified, told New Era. Another close friend of the couple yesterday on social media wrote that the couple did leave several letters addressed to all the people they are close to.

"They did not want to burden anyone to look after their pets too," a friend of the couple wrote.