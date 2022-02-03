Mozambique: MOU Signed Between Government and TotalEnergies

The Mozambican government and the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies on 31 January in Maputo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the two sides will establish a training programme for 2,500 young people who will contribute to future projects the company is going to develop across the country.

Under the MoU, signed by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Max Tonela and TotalEnergies Executive Committee member Nicolas Terraz, the two sides will develop a wide range of activities for job creation, education, and training with a focus on the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, "we want the villagers, the people, and the region to understand that we are there to bring them prosperity. We want more young people from Cabo Delgado and Mozambique to be involved in the projects". He added that TotalEnergies wants to increase local content in its operations.

TotalEnergies heads the consortium building the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities on the Afungi Peninsula, in the Cabo Delgado district of Palma. Construction was suspended after the company withdrew all its staff in the wake of an attack by islamist terrorists on the town of Palma on 24 March last year.

Questioned about when TotalEnergies will resume its activities in Afungi, Pouyanne stated that security and stability have been achieved but more progress is necessary to ensure that security is sustainable.

He stressed that "tremendous progress has been achieved and I would like to commend the Mozambican Defence Forces, and the Rwandan troops as well as the Southern African Development Community Military Mission (SAMIM) for the great strides made. But more is needed".

Pouyanne added that TotalEnergies is committed to helping Mozambique bring life in Cabo Delgado back to normal.