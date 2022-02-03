Mozambique: Twenty Die As Cyclone Ana Hits Mozambique

Twenty people have so far been confirmed dead and 196 injured following the passage of tropical cyclone Ana across northern and central Mozambique on 25 and 26 January. According to the government's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), nine people died in Zambezia province, five in Tete, three in Manica, and three in Sofala,

In these four provinces, 5,136 houses were totally destroyed, 13,337 were damaged, and 5,000 were flooded. The INGD is sheltering 10,814 people in twenty accommodation centres.

INGD also report that 543 classrooms in 249 schools were damaged - affecting around 47,000 pupils. The tropical storm also damaged 23 water supply systems and 13 health units. About 1,048 kilometres of road were affected by the storm, 144 electricity pylons were brought down, and 37,930 hectares of farmland flooded.

Technical staff are assessing the necessary conditions for the return of the affected families. According to INGD spokesperson Paulo Tomas, "we believe that over the next few days the number of displaced people will reduce as a result of the work underway on the ground".

In a bid to ensure access and communications, the INGD and the National Roads Administration (ANE) are currently looking at installing metal bridges to replace collapsed concrete bridges.