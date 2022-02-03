Mozambique: Prime Minister Stresses Importance of Adaptation to Climate Change

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario has warned of the need to adapt to climate change as the country will remain vulnerable to extreme events such as the latest cyclone, Ana, which swept through much of the northern and central provinces on 25 and 26 January.

On 27 January the Prime Minister visited the northern province of Nampula to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and hold a meeting with the Emergency Operational Committee (COE).

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for an inclusive and integrated approach, as the threat of climate change has come to stay. He pointed out that "in 2019 and 2020, there were five to six cyclones whose frequency and severity push us to adopt an even more structured approach to prevent and adapt to climate change. We must build resilient infrastructures".

Prime Minister Rosario pointed out that "we are a country which only makes a tiny contribution to pollution, but we are one of the most affected by climate change. Some will say that we are holding out our hands for foreign aid, but what we have to do for prevention and adaptation is huge and no country can do it alone".

During the meeting of the Emergency Operational Committee, the secretary of state for Nampula province, Mety Gondola, said that Ana affected 24,775 people in the province, brought down 77 electricity pylons and destroyed or damaged 5,518 houses. Over 72 million meticais (US$1.13 million) is needed for purchasing goods, shelter, water, and sanitation.