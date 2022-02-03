Mozambique: Government to Investigate Infrastructure Resilience

The Mozambican government is to investigate the poor resilience of infrastructure following the damage caused by cyclone Ana which swept through the central and northern provinces on 24 and 25 January. In particular, roads and bridges, some of which were opened less than a month ago, were wrecked by the storm.

Speaking on 27 January in Tete province, Minister of Agriculture Celso Correia lamented that this is a recurrent problem of great concern to the government since millions of US dollars are spent every year on repairs to infrastructure.

The minister was speaking shortly after visiting the site where on 24 January vehicles in the motorcade of the Tete provincial governor Domingos Viola were dragged into the Revubue River, causing the death of Tete district administrator, Jose Maria Mandere.

Correia added that a survey of the main infrastructure devastated by Ana is underway which will uncover the root causes of the problem. "If irregularities are detected, we shall not hesitate to take appropriate measures," he said, adding that should the government conclude that the forces of nature exceed initial projections then climate change adaptation measures will alter to ensure the resilience of the bridges and other infrastructure.

The bridge over the Revubue River was only recently rehabilitated and is among the infrastructure which collapsed during the storm. This stranded dozens of residents of Moatize district because road traffic could no longer pass over the river between Tete city and Moatize.