Mozambique: President Nyusi Calls for Support for UN Security Council Seat

3 February 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

President Filipe Nyusi on 20 January requested diplomatic support for Mozambique's bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The request was made in Maputo when President Nyusi received the credential from six ambassadors and one high commissioner: Francisco Branco of East Timor; Constant-Serge Bouda of Congo-Brazzaville; Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Issa of Saudi Arabia; Pham Hoang Kim of Vietnam; Choi Won Sok of South Korea; Walid Elmeligy of Egypt; and Wezi Moy of Malawi.

Speaking moments after the ceremony, Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo explained that President Nyusi had requested support for the Mozambican bid for a Security Council seat during the ceremonies. She added that the President had also expressed his government's willingness to develop and strengthen ties with the countries.

The UN Security Council is composed of 15 members, ten of which are non-permanent and elected for two-year terms. In June five of these positions are up for election with the successful candidates taking up the post on 1 January 2023.

