Mozambique: Terrorists Attack Five Villages

Several villages in the northern province of Cabo Delgado came under renewed attack by islamist terrorists during the last week of January, according to a report in the newssheet "Mediafax" on 31 January.

The Nova Zambezia village in Macomia district was raided on 26 January and the next day Mitambo, in Meluco district, was attacked. At least one person was beheaded in Nova Zambezia and one in Mitambo.

The jihadists attacked Iba, also in Meluco, on 28 January. They killed at least six people, burnt down homes and looted property. The same group moved on to attack Muiaguide village, where they murdered at least eight people.

Survivors fled from Iba and Muiaguide and sought shelter in Macomia town. The head of the Iba administrative post was one of these displaced people and he told "Mediafax" he had counted 12 bodies.

Meanwhile, Mozambican and Rwandan forces are reported to have killed two terrorists whom they ambushed in the area of Nankidunga, about six kilometres from the Mocimboa da Praia district capital. One of the dead terrorists was identified as a Tanzanian citizen named Twahili Mwidini, who usually operated in Macomia. Two AK-47 assault rifles were recovered from the bodies.

In the neighbouring province of Niassa, the local police command has denied that the armed group that attacked a minibus in Maua district on 28 January had anything to do with the Cabo Delgado terrorists. They said the minibus was ambushed "by a group of criminals", who are now being pursued by the defence and security forces,

There were two masked attackers, one armed with an AK-47 and the other with a machete. They murdered the driver of the minibus and injured two of the passengers. They stole about 800,000 meticais (about US$12,500) and various other possessions of the passengers.