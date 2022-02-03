Mozambique: Leader of Poaching Ring Sentenced to 30 Years

The Maputo Provincial Court, sitting in the southern city of Matola, has sentenced the leader of a gang of poachers, Admiro Chauque, to 30 years imprisonment, according to a press release from the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC).

Chauque led a gang that operated in Magude and Massingir districts in Mozambique and the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

He was arrested on 3 May 2021, after an abortive attempt to poach rhinoceros. This was the second time he has been caught. In January 2020, he was questioned by the authorities when he sought medical help from a traditional healer for one of his fellow poachers who had been injured during a failed operation.

Chauque organised criminal activity which targeted rhinos with the intention of trafficking rhino horns to buyers in Asian countries such as Vietnam. He was found guilty of the crimes of poaching, possessing banned weapons, and criminal conspiracy.

In a second case, a poacher named Leonardo Bernadete Carlos was sentenced on 17 January to nine years and six months imprisonment. He was caught in July 2021 placing snares in the Maputo National Park. The court considered his offence to be even more serious because was accompanied by a 14 year old boy.

ANAC attributed these successes to its close work with other institutions, including the police and the Attorney-General's Office.