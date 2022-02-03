Mozambique: President Nyusi Calls for Inclusive Education

President Filipe Nyusi on 31 January formally opened the 2022 academic year and urged stakeholders to ensure an inclusive, patriotic, and quality education that leaves no one behind across the country.

President Nyusi was speaking in the locality of Chinonanquila, in the southern city of Matola, where he inaugurated a secondary school named after him. At the event, he said that "this day has a very special meaning because rather than just opening the academic year we are also receiving a brand new secondary school, funded by Mozal under the framework of their corporate social responsibility".

The President added that this is the largest secondary school built in Mozambique since independence in 1975. The new school, with 48 classrooms, an administrative complex, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, a computer room, a library, and other facilities, will host nearly 5,000 pupils.

Maputo province now has 50 secondary schools which represents an eleven per cent growth compared with 2021.

President Nyusi noted that despite the great strides achieved since independence, recent data indicate that about 2.4 million children are out of school and nearly 40 per cent of the population cannot read and write. This illiteracy rate is particularly high among women. He added that "the reality becomes more complex when we take into account Mozambique's high rate of population growth, estimated at 2.8 per cent a year".

The Mozal aluminium smelter in Beluluane is by far the largest industrial operation in Mozambique and the second largest aluminium smelter in Africa.