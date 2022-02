Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Monastir reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the toll to 1,064 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region.

375 further infections were logged, taking the caseload to 54,179 against 41,442 recoveries, according to the latest report of the Local Health Directorate.

Monastir currently counts 11,673 virus carriers and 86 patients staying in various local hospitals and clinics.