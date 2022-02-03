Namibia: Swapo Strives to Regain Voters' Confidence

3 February 2022
New Era (Windhoek)
By Steven Klukowski

The Swapo party says it will continue to represent the people of the //Kharas region irrespective of their political affiliation or traditional affiliation.

Margaret Basson, regional secretary for information and mobilisation, said the party remains consistent in representing the people and is committed to being a trusted partner in development at the regional level.

"We assembled here today with the aim to share the message to the entire region and the nation at large, that we still exist in full capacity and is adamant to correct previous mistakes and to see how best the party is able to strengthen its human relations," she said while delivering the party's New Year's message last week in Keetmanshoop.

Basson said Swapo, guided by its manifesto, would reaffirm its promises to its membership and the nation at large.

Referring to President Hage Geingob declaring 2022 as 'The Year of Reimaging', Basson said this should gear them towards revisiting the drawing board and do self-introspection as a party to investigate, revise, recognise and break-up all details where it goes wrong and further how best it can be able to reveal, correct, revitalise rejuvenate, recall and retain where it did well in the past.

"Swapo needs to be in alignment with its motto; namely solidarity, freedom and justice, hence striving to do justice in unity to inclusive approaches striving for amicable solutions," said Basson.

She reaffirmed the party, taking into account the basic needs of every person such as hunger, poverty, unemployment and lack of decent housing is in absolute solidarity for this course and vows towards delivering such services accordingly.

The party leader also said the regional structures will create platforms to facilitate discourse on the genocide issue among key role players and the community at

large.

"Another area pertinent to the community is food security, that is why the regional office will be facilitating separate discussions with groups of interest to formulate action plans in line with national food security objectives," she said.

Reimaging... Swapo members pop balloons as a means to make the nation aware that the party is still active and a force to be reckoned with.

Photo: Steven Klukowski

