Mauritius: Environment Minister Effects Site Visit At Flic En Flac Public Beach

3 February 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, effected a site visit at Flic en Flac public beach, today, to assess the impacts of the tropical cyclone Batsirai on the environment and damage caused to the beach.

Officers of the Beach Authority, the Police de l'Environnement, and the Forestry Service were also present on this occasion.

Minister Ramano highlighted that some 240 casuarina trees, commonly known as 'filao', were uprooted due to the recent cyclonic conditions over the island. He observed that his Ministry, the Beach Authority and the Forestry Service will work in collaboration for the cleaning-up of the beach and make it a safer place for citizens.

The Minister further appealed to members of the public not to venture on the beach until the cleaning process is fully completed.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X