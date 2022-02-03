Mauritius: Environment Minister Effects Site Visit At Flic En Flac Public Beach

press release

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, effected a site visit at Flic en Flac public beach, today, to assess the impacts of the tropical cyclone Batsirai on the environment and damage caused to the beach.

Officers of the Beach Authority, the Police de l'Environnement, and the Forestry Service were also present on this occasion.

Minister Ramano highlighted that some 240 casuarina trees, commonly known as 'filao', were uprooted due to the recent cyclonic conditions over the island. He observed that his Ministry, the Beach Authority and the Forestry Service will work in collaboration for the cleaning-up of the beach and make it a safer place for citizens.

The Minister further appealed to members of the public not to venture on the beach until the cleaning process is fully completed.