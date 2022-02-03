South Africa: Company Involved in Dodgy PPE Tender Was Hired By Free State ANC to Provide Equipment for Birthday Bash

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

C-Squared Consumer Connectedness, a company found by the Special Investigating Unit to have potentially fraudulently benefited from a multimillion-rand PPE procurement tender, was hired by the Free State ANC to supply event equipment for its 110th anniversary on Sunday in Clarens.

On the back of the ANC National Executive Committee's (NEC's) mighty promises to renew the organisation and curtail corruption (robustly stressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his 8 January statement), the ANC Free State's 110th birthday rally on Sunday, 30 January 2022, used the services of a company the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has found received two irregularly awarded personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts from the provincial government.

C-Squared Consumer Connectedness (Pty) Ltd was among 3,066 service providers probed by the SIU in its investigation into the procurement by the government of goods, works and services associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. The SIU's findings on the company's dubious provincial contracts are contained in its 737-page report, which Ramaphosa made public on 25 January.

On 17 August 2020, the SIU received an allegation that C-Squared, which organised the annual Macufe African Cultural Festival, had received a R4.9-million PPE tender without following the proper procurement processes.

The SIU report says: "The...

