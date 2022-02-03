South Africa: Knives Are Out for Premier Sihle Zikalala As KZN ANC's Power Wanes

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Madlala

A bleak prospect for a resounding ANC victory in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2024 provincial government elections is driving a fierce contest for power ahead of the party's national elective conference in December.

After constituting the single biggest voting block at national conferences for many years, for the first time since 2017 no KwaZulu-Natal ANC member is in the party's top six. The waning influence on the national stage is being fuelled by the kind of divisions that have had a negative impact on the party's service delivery as the government. The outcome of the local government elections in November further confirmed disillusionment with an organisation at war with itself and unable to attend to the most basic of needs that residents expect.

The consensus is that, as leader of society the ANC in the province is no longer up to the task and that further erosion of influence and power is inevitable both at the party's national conference in December and the national elections in 2024.

The provincial leadership, led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala, who is also the premier, is racing against time for all its regions to hold their own elective conferences before the provincial one that will seal...

