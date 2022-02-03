Africa: Evidence Mounts That Climate Crisis Is Triggering a Critical Rise in Global Ocean Temperatures

analysis

The heat extremes, scientists fear, will push crucial marine ecosystems like seagrass meadows and kelp forests into collapse. The warming seas are also causing marine species to seek out better habitats.

In research that appeared in the journal PLOS Climate, researchers used historic sea surface temperature data that was recorded between 1870 and 1919. This is thanks to thousands of ship's captains and harbour masters across the globe, who made these meticulous measurements daily.

What it shows is the rapid warming of the oceans, driven by what the researchers believe is climate change.

"For me, it is how fast this change is happening. Marine systems, fish and other living things do not respond so well to change that happens so abruptly," says Dr Kisei Tanaka, a co-author in the study.

The marine biologist, who is at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and who is based in Hawaii, said he saw this happening in 2014 when a heatwave hit a part of the Pacific Ocean causing warm water to disrupt fisheries and other ecosystems.

"It changed the timing of fish migrating from one place to another," recalls Tanaka. In a separate study he worked on, he found that this heatwave...