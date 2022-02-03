South Africa: Offensive Question At CJ Interviews Reveals How Backward SA Is When It Comes to Gender Sensitivity

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

The question of whether South Africa is ready for the appointment of a woman Chief Justice has exposed to the world how backward we are when it comes to the transformation of the legal profession, gender sensitivity, parity and representation in general.

South Africa has been given a lot to talk about following day one of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, with Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga being the first candidate to be interviewed, and the interview of Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya on day two.

There are different opinions and dissenting views as to how the JSC process of interviewing hopefuls for the country's next Chief Justice has unfolded so far. From the objections raised against the participation of politicians...

