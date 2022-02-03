South Africa's Endangered Wetlands Need Protecting

analysis

South Africa's wetlands are in a critical state - although steps are being taken to better conserve these ecosystems.

Existing wetlands make up about 2.4% of South Africa's surface area, but only 11% of them are protected. In a water-scarce country, protecting wetlands is key to ensuring better water quality.

Despite the small area covered by wetlands, they contribute R4.2-billion per year to South Africa's economy. They are key points for development, tourism, recreation, supporting biodiversity, livelihoods and marine fisheries.

The Berg Estuary, which was declared a Ramsar site on World Wetlands Day, contributes about 60% of the estuary habitat on the West Coast and plays a pivotal role in biodiversity and cultural and economic activities. It is the second wetland in South Africa to be declared a site of national importance in two years; the Ingula Nature Reserve in the northern Drakensberg was the last declared Ramsar site in 2021.

"The declaration of South Africa's 28th Ramsar site is an indication of the importance of conserving and protecting these unique environments that are considered super ecosystems because of their contribution to the provision of water and because they provide habitats to a large variety of migratory birds, especially water...