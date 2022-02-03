Africa's Role in the Global Push for a Green Recovery

analysis

An engaged audience tuned into an Our Burning Planet webinar to hear Ugandan environmental justice activist Vanessa Nakate speak about the environment. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, some of the questions went unanswered. We provide answers to those here.

Ugandan environmental justice activist Vanessa Nakate recently published a new book, A Bigger Picture, in which she shares her journey to becoming an activist, the challenges and wins, and that infamous Associated Press photo she was cropped out of. The activist goes beyond her own story and paints a bigger picture of the climate crisis, narrating how the African continent is experiencing the environmental emergency, but also how the crisis is to be viewed through an intersectional lens. A recent discussion with Daily Maverick's Our Burning Planet elicited several questions from the audience.

Neil Cole: How does Africa shape the agenda and lead the narrative at COP27 (Egypt)? We were observers at COP26 and recipients of handouts.

A: For years, countries on the African continent have negotiated at COP26 as the "African Group". Each year since COP21 in 2015 (possibly before), the group has pleaded that the African special needs and circumstances be placed as a COP agenda. The request has...