South Africa: Daily Roll Call of Arrests, NPA Prosecutions and Convictions - 2 February 2022

Our round-up of successful criminal prosecutions, arrests or ongoing matters in South Africa's courts based on media releases from the National Prosecuting Authority. We do this to reflect on the rule of law and to make justice visible.

Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Makhanda (Grahamstown) sentenced an East London attorney to two life terms and an additional four years for raping and assaulting his wife.

The 49-year-old attorney was jailed for raping his wife twice, in February 2012 and in May 2019. He was further sentenced to four years on two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Judge Judith Roberson ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning he will serve life in prison.

His applications for bail and leave to appeal were refused, and he was taken into custody to begin his sentence. He was found guilty in November 2021.

Judge Roberson had rejected his defence that he lacked criminal capacity, caused by a combination of alcohol abuse and a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Roberson concluded that his actions were focused and goal-directed.

On 15 February 2011, the man and his wife were at their home in Beacon...