Tanzania: State Reveals Plans to Electrify Over 37,000 Hamlets

TANZANIA is executing procurement plans, being an initial stage of a project geared to electrify the remaining 37,610 hamlets.

Reacting to Mbulu Rural MP Flatei Massay who sought to know when the government will fulfill the promise of electrifying villages and hamlets in his constituency, the Deputy Minister for Energy,Stephen Byabato,told Lawmakers that is expected to spend about 7tr/- to accomplish the project.

"The government has already started the implementation of projects geared to connect to all hamlets in Tanzania mainland in phases based on the availability of funds and this includes Mbulu Rural hamlets," Mr Byabato said in Dodoma.

Mbulu Rural Constituency has a total of 76 villages and 362 hamlets whereby 42 villages have no access to electricity.