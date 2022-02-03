Tanzania: Two People Commit Suicide in Geita

GEITA Regional Police is investigating the death of Angela Anteli (43), a resident of Majengo Street in Geita town who was found hanging at home.

Geita Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Henry Mwaibambe said on Wednesday that the incident occurred while her husband was absent.

He said the deceased was a housewife, who resided at Kanyara Ward, Geita District.

"Angella and her husband lived with a six-month-old baby and her husband works at Geita Gold Mine (GGML).

"We learnt about the incident after the deceased's husband ordered someone to deliver milk at home and knocked the door with no response," he said.

"When the house's door was opened by other means, the woman was found hanging in the kitchen."

Meanwhile, the RPC reported that Ginasa Petro (30), a farmer from Bariadi District in Shinyanga Region died after eating rat poison.

He said Petro died on January 30 this year at Kayenze Health Centre, Kafita Ward in Nyang'hwale District in Geita Region.

"The source of the incident is a family quarrel where the wife of the deceased named Sara Jeremiah left their home where they used to stay in Kakola-Shinyanga.

"On January 29 this year, the deceased requested his wife to return home but his wife didn't show any positive response.

Investigations on the incident are in progressing, he said and the bodies of the two deceased were handed to relatives for burial after medical examination.