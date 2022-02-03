Tanzania: State Pledges to Increase Loans to Higher Education Students

The government has pledged to increase loans for Higher Education students in order to accommodate all qualified applicants.

Deputy Minister for Education Science and Technology, Omary Juma Kipanga said the government is determined to ensure that every Higher Education students who need financial backup get loans as per their applications.

The deputy minister was forced to give the details when he was reacting to Muleba South MP, Dr Oscar Kikoyo who sought to know the government's strategy to ensure that all students applying for higher education loans get the financial support as per number of submitted applications.

"For this to be achieved, the government has been increasing its funding for the Higher Education Student Loan budget annually. For example, in the 2021/22 financial year the government provided 570bn/- for Higher Education student loans, an increase of 106bn/- up from 464bn/- in 2020/21," he said.

He added that beneficiaries of Higher Education loans have been increasing yearly, from 149,389 students in 2020/21 to 176,617 in 2021/22, thanks to the increased budget.