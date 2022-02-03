Tanzania: Bunge Sets Date for Election of Deputy Speaker

3 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Parliamentary Communications and International Relations Office has announced that elections for the deputy speaker will be conducted on February 11, this year.

After the announcement, political parties are required to submit names of their candidates wishing to contest for the post by February 10, 2022.

"Every political party represented in the parliament has the right to participate in the elections in accordance with Article 85 (1) of the Constitution. Parties that intend to take part in the election are cordially advised to begin the process of searching for right candidates," the statement said.

The post of deputy speaker is still vacant following the resignation of Dr Tulia Ackson who contested for the post of Speaker. She won after garnering all votes cast.

Read the original article on Daily News.

