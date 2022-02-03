Tanzania: World Bank's IFC Managing Director Arrives in Dodoma

International Finance Corporation (IFC) managing director, Makhtar Diop has arrived in Dodoma for a one-day official visit.

The IFC chief is expected to hold a meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other government top officials in Dodoma.

IFC is a sister organization of the World Bank (WB) and member of the World Bank Group--is the largest global financial development institution focused exclusively on private-sector development in less developed countries.

After landing at Dodoma Airport on Thursday afternoon, Mr Dior was welcomed by the Minister of Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

The main issues expected to feature in the meeting, according to a statement issued on Thursday, are how to support and develop the private sectors in the country and contribute to the country's economic growth.