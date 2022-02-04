Kenya: Mutua Back From Vacation as Lilian Weds Juliani

4 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is back in the country after a vacation in Australia.

Mutua shared pictures of him at the Sydney airport on Wednesday as he prepared to catch a flight home even as his ex-partner Lilian Nga'ng'a tied the knot with musician Julius Owino alias Juliani.

HOMEWARD BOUND after spending quality time with my amazing loved ones.

As a friend of mine called Prof says, once in a while it is good to "eat life with a big spoon."

Now, time for Siasa moto moto za Maendeleo Chap Chap. pic.twitter.com/l3vDJBzVJu

-- Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) February 2, 2022

Mutua and Lilian announced a break-up in September.

Lilian and Juliani got married on Thursday in a private wedding attended by their close family and friends, according to exclusive photos shared on social media.

