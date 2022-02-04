Kenya: Senator Beth Mugo's Husband Dies After Long Illness

Nairobi — The husband of nominated Senator Beth Mugo has died after a long illness, the family has confirmed.

In a statement, Senator Mugo announced the death of ambassador Nichola Mugo which she pointed out occurred Thursday morning at the Nairobi hospital.

"Amb. Mugo belonged to the first generation of Kenyans who were airlifted for further studies to the United States of America through the efforts of the Late Hon. Tom Mboya and the Late Dr. Julius Kiano in collaboration with the Late President John F. Kennedy in the late 1950s," she said.

She indicated that on attainment of Kenya's independence, her husband was recruited to join the East African Community while still in the United States.

"He was among the first Kenya Africans who came back to the country to take up the responsibilities of serving the nation. As a career diplomat, he served as Kenya's Ambassador in various countries among them France, Ethiopia, the Vatican and Yugoslavia."

She stated that her husband will be interred on Friday at a private ceremony.

A statement from Senator Mugo's office on Thursday said that a memorial service will be held at a later date to be communicated.