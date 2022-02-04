Kenya: Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet Resigns to Join Elgeyo Marakwet Gubarnatorial Race

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Tourism Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Joseph Boinnet has resigned to contest the Elgeyo Marakwet governor's seat in the August elections.

The former Inspector General of police made the disclosure during a meeting with Members of Parliament at the Sports Committee on Thursday.

"Today's appearance in parliament marks the end of my tour of duty as a Chief Administrative Secretary because immediately after this, I am going to tender my resignation," he stated.

"I intend to head to the county where I was born to vie for the position of governor in the county of Elgeyo Marakwet."

He joins a number of public servants who are expected to resign as they seek various elective posts in the August general elections.

