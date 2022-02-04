Kenya: President Kenyatta Condoles With Beth Mugo's Family

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Senator Beth Mugo following the death of her husband, Nicholas Muratha Mugo.

Nicholas Muratha Mugo, 85, passed on early today at a Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, the President described the late Mugo as a patriotic and dedicated person who was among the few Kenyans that played a leading role in laying a firm foundation for the country's progress.

"We will forever cherish Mr. Nicholas Mugo's contribution in laying a strong foundation for this country's progress. We appreciate that during our early days of independence, he was able to represent our nation as a diplomat in the United Kingdom and later at the UN General Assembly where, together with other Kenyans, he effectively represented Kenya's interests at the global arena," President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to give the family comfort and fortitude to bear the loss.

"At this hour of mourning, I pray that the Almighty God will give Senator Beth Mugo and her family the strength and grace to bear the loss of their patriarch," said the President.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X